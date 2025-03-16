Driver still in hospital after crash involving state trooper, family says

CHARLOTTE — A man is still in the hospital after a crash involving a state trooper on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte on Friday, a family member told Channel 9.

The 33-year-old Willie James McClain was driving a white Honda Accord when he swerved out of his lane and into the stationary patrol car occupied by State Trooper Brad Gaines.

Gaines and Willie James McClain were sent to the hospital as well as the other passenger in the Honda, 3-year-old Legend McClain. Gaines was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Both of the Honda’s passengers sustained serious injuries, according to highway patrol.

Danielle Felder told Channel 9 that Willie James McClain is her husband and that he is in critical condition. Felder said he is in the surgical trauma ICU with multiple fractures.

Felder said her son, Legend McClain, suffered from a broken clavicle but has now returned home.

The accident is currently under investigation and no one has been charged or arrested as of Sunday, according to highway patrol and Felder.

Felder said Willie James McClain was driving Legend McClain to school when he “perhaps got blinded from the sun and to avoid hitting a car in front of him not realizing he was very close to it, he swerved to the shoulder, not realizing the state trooper was there.”

Family members started a GoFundMe to help support Willie James McClain through his recovery. The page sends prayers to the trooper involved.

