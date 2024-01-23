Drugs, pipe bombs found during traffic stop at Rowan County gas station

SALISBURY, N.C. — A nervous driver led to the discovery of pipe bombs and drugs during a traffic stop Monday afternoon at a rural gas station in Rowan County.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a car for an expired tag at a gas station on Long Ferry Road. The deputy noticed that the driver “appeared to be very nervous.”

A K-9 unit responded to the traffic stop and it “alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies got the driver out of the vehicle and did a full search, and that’s when they found “what appeared to be several pipe bombs inside the vehicle’s glove box.”

Deputies evacuated the gas station and moved people away from the vehicle, and a bomb squad from Cabarrus County showed up to detonate the pipe bombs, according to the sheriff’s office. Afterward, the bomb squad searched the rest of the vehicle and found “some methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and some ball bearings.”

The driver was identified as Christopher Wade McDaniel. Deputies got search warrants for his home and his parents’ home after getting information that he was making pipe bombs at his parents’ house. The sheriff’s office said no more explosives or explosive materials were found.

Christopher Wade McDaniel

McDaniel was arrested and charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations. He was taken to jail and held on a $250,000 bond.

