HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A pack of ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in South Carolina Thursday night.

Crews told WPDE that they responded to the area of Sayebrook Parkway after receiving reports about a duck in the storm drains around 9:15 p.m.

However, the responding squad found not one but 13 ducklings in the drain.

They worked together to safely remove them from the drain, according to WPDE.

