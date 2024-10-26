Dueling campaigns in NC: Obama and Vance visit Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — As election day draws near, both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns held rallies in Charlotte on Friday.

Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally for the Harris-Walz campaign at the Charlotte Convention Center.

It was the 44th president’s first rally in the Queen City this year.

Obama took aim at Republicans, including Former President Donald Trump, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, and state superintendent candidate Michelle Morrow.

Obama said Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance have been spreading misinformation, particularly on disaster recovery efforts in western North Carolina.

“At a moment when people are most vulnerable, most desperate, for somebody, anybody to try to manipulate, use that for their own gain, when did that become OK,” Obama said. “I don’t care where you stand on the issues, I don’t care what party you’re a member of, how can you countenance that behavior.”

Republican vice president nominee JD Vance was in Monroe on Friday for a Town Hall.

Vance took questions in front of a crowd at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport addressing immigration policy, inflation, and the high costs of energy, gas, and housing.

“When energy goes up everything becomes more expensive. If the truck driver that delivers food to the store is paying 45% more for diesel, then we’re all paying more for groceries,” Vance said. “If the guy delivering lumber is paying 50% more for gas, then we’re paying more for housing. That’s what energy costs do, they make it harder for us to afford a good life.”

