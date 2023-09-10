Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte brings near-capacity crowd, big TV audience

CHARLOTTE — More than 5 million people glimpsed at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and the Uptown skyline last weekend as the Duke’s Mayo Classic between UNC-Chapel Hill and South Carolina was ABC’s Saturday prime-time game as well as the site of ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Organizers were pleased by those numbers as well as a near-capacity crowd of 68,723 at 74,000-seat BofA Stadium. Only the sold-out Clemson-Georgia matchup two years ago, with an attendance of 74,187, has attracted a larger audience for a kickoff game here since the Charlotte Sports Foundation started the series in 2015.

“It’s a great way to showcase Charlotte,” Danny Morrison, the sports foundation’s executive director, told CBJ. “I heard over and over again how perfect Romare Bearden Park is for ‘GameDay,’ the way it sets up. (We had) a fabulous crowd, a lot of energy.”

