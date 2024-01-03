Dunkin’ employee’s car stolen while she opened donut shop

TROUTMAN, N.C. — The Troutman Police Department is looking into a theft at a Dunkin’ location that happened early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

Police said an employee was working on opening duties at the Dunkin’ on North Main Street when she heard glass shatter. The employee fled out of the back of the building, but when she came back she found damage and her car stolen.

TPD said security cameras caught video of three suspects who broke the drive-thru glass window and then went inside the shop.

According to the department, the suspects were all wearing masks. No descriptions were given.

Police didn’t say what, if anything, was taken from inside the restaurant.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

