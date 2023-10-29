Local

Dunkin’ recognizes local first responders with free coffee and donuts

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — National First Responders Day was on Saturday and as a thank you to local crews, Dunkin’ took the coffee right to them.

Dunkin’s Community cruiser set up right outside of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s headquarters in Uptown.

Officers and sheriff’s deputies got free iced coffee and donuts and one of them got something even better.

“They surprised me with a year’s worth of coffee, which I am stoked about. It put some caffeine into my day today,” Officer Josh Skipper said.

Officer Skipper said he was just passing by on a routine sweep with his K-9 Hugo when he won the big prize.

