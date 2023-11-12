Early morning crash closes road, cuts power in Rowan County

Hundreds of Duke customers are without power Sunday afternoon following a crash that ended with a vehicle heading down an embankment and into a creek.

The Locke Township Fire Department tells Channel 9 that they responded to the crash along Sherrills Ford Road around 8:30 a.m.

Officials says a vehicle struck a utility pole, went down an embankment, and came to rest in a creek off of the roadway.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map there are just shy of 500 customers without power.

The fire department says the passengers were out of the vehicle when crews got on scene and that no one suffered any injuries in the crash.

The road is shut down between Long Branch Road and Lowder Road.

Duke Energy estimates power to be restored at 4:30 p.m.

