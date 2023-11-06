Early voting ends in Mecklenburg County - What to know ahead of Election Day

CHARLOTTE — Early voting is over for the 2023 elections, and Channel 9 is getting you ready for Election Day on Nov. 7.

City Council At-Large and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board At-Large positions mark some of the key races on the ballot.

Fourteen candidates vie for the three available CMS positions.

Voters will also decide on the $2 million school bond referendum.

Wondering how to get to the polls? The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation for riders on Tuesday.

All buses, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line, and paratransit services are included.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, join the Political Beat team, led by government reporter Joe Bruno, for an election special as you get ready to cast your vote.

The one-hour special will air on TV 64.

PART 1--The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (November 5, 2023)

