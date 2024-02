CHARLOTTE — Early voting in North Carolina started Thursday.

There are 22 early voting sites in Mecklenburg County.

Early voting ends at 3 p.m. on March 2 in North Carolina.

People in South Carolina can vote early until Feb. 22 for the state’s Republican Primary.

VIDEO: PART 4--The Political Beat with Ch. 9′s Joe Bruno (February 11, 2024)

