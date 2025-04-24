Earnhardt group details plans for huge site

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An entity led by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s widow has filed a new rezoning request for its 400-acre site in Mooresville.

Earnhardt Farms LLC, which is led by Teresa Earnhardt, is seeking to rezone land at 148 Patterson Farm Road and 338 Rustic Road to allow for a massive data center campus.

The rezoning request is scheduled for consideration by the Mooresville Planning Board tonight. The new request comes after a previous one hit a snag in the approvals process last year.

The request would allow the development of a project named Mooresville Technology Park. Town documents show Earnhardt Farms LLC is working with Tract, a data center land acquisition and development company, on the project. Bowman Consulting is also part of the project team.

