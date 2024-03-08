East Charlotte pizzeria closes after health inspection concerns

CHARLOTTE — An east Charlotte pizzeria has closed after a health inspector raised concerns about refrigeration inside the establishment.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department gave the Little Ceasar’s on Eastway Drive an 82 this week.

The department said the restaurant has voluntarily closed because it doesn’t have refrigeration available to keep food at 41 degrees or lower.

There were other violations reported, including having mold in the cheese sauce and having a dusty fan blow directly onto the pizza-making station.

Channel 9 has reached out to Little Ceasar’s for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

