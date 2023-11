CHARLOTTE — A park at the old Eastland Mall site is one step closer to happening.

The Charlotte City Council unanimously voted Monday night to transfer 4.5 acres of Eastland Yards to Mecklenburg County.

The county has committed more than $12 million to the project.

It will be located along Central Avenue near the bus bay.

Meck County promises millions for park at old Eastland Mall site

