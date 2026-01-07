Eastland Yards adds 274 apartments as east Charlotte development gains momentum

CHARLOTTE — Over the next two months, 274 apartments divided among two buildings are scheduled to open at Eastland Yards.

In October, a companion residential project eventually encompassing 158 single-family homes and townhouses closed its first sale.

The developments are encouraging beyond bringing residential growth to an 80-acre site in one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. In all cases — apartments, houses and townhomes — the products are selling at market rate, without subsidy. Elsewhere on the property, a 70-unit affordable housing center for seniors, Evoke Living at Eastland Yards, opened in November 2024 and is fully occupied.

Neighborhood advocates, developers and political leaders are encouraged by the prospect of adding a mix of incomes as east Charlotte continues a decades-long push to attract grocers and other businesses while ensuring better quality of living.

“This is one of our first mixed-income neighborhoods,” Greg Asciutto, executive director of CharlotteEAST, a neighborhood nonprofit organization, told CBJ. “We’ve been inundated with (lower-income housing). We need diversity of income.”

