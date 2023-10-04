Eastland Yards sports project rivals come together with public funding on the line

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council’s push to have two competing developers work together on a project at Eastland Yards — with the promise of up to $30 million in public support on the line — looks to be yielding results.

Bob Durkin, CEO of Southern Entertainment, one of three entities behind the QC East proposal, told CBJ, “They’ve tasked us to work with the other group and we have been, and it’s been going very well. I think they’re great. I definitely think it’s promising.”

QC East and Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex both pitched sports-themed projects to the city earlier this year to fill out a 29-acre portion of the 80-acre, city-owned Eastland Yards site.

Next week, the city’s economic development division and representatives of QC East @ Eastland Yards and the Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex will share an update on their talks as part of a regularly scheduled council meeting. Council and the developers agreed the two sides would spend 45 days working with city administrators and the master developer on the concept to be unveiled next week.

Read the full story here.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council asks staff to combine Eastland proposals

‘Do your magic’: Charlotte City Council asks staff to combine Eastland proposals





©2023 Cox Media Group