Education pioneer to be laid to rest Thursday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte leader and education pioneer will be laid to rest on Thursday.
The celebration of life for Bertha Maxwell-Roddey will be held at noon at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 3400 Beatties Ford Rd.
Maxwell-Roddey was one of the first Black women appointed principal of a formerly all-white Charlotte-Mecklenburg school.
She was co-founder of the Afro-American Cultural and Service Center, which is now the Harvey B. Gantt Center.
Maxwell-Roddey passed away peacefully last Thursday at the age of 93.
The memorial service is open to the public and will be streamed live here.
The service
10 a.m.: The Links Memorial Service
10:30 a.m.: Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega Service
11:30 a.m.: Visitation
Noon: Celebration of Life Services
Organizers asked not to bring or send flowers.
Memorials may be made to:
C. W. Kerry Scholarship Fund
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
3400 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
P. O. Box 6704
Hagerstown, MD 21741
Memo: Brain Cancer Research
Cards and letters for the family may be sent to:
Geraldine Sumter
Ferguson Chambers & Sumter, P.A.
P. O. Box 36486
Charlotte, NC 28486
or Tawanna Proctor at tmproctor65@gmail.com
