Education pioneer to be laid to rest Thursday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte leader and education pioneer will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The celebration of life for Bertha Maxwell-Roddey will be held at noon at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 3400 Beatties Ford Rd.

Maxwell-Roddey was one of the first Black women appointed principal of a formerly all-white Charlotte-Mecklenburg school.

She was co-founder of the Afro-American Cultural and Service Center, which is now the Harvey B. Gantt Center.

Maxwell-Roddey passed away peacefully last Thursday at the age of 93.

The memorial service is open to the public and will be streamed live here.

The service

10 a.m.: The Links Memorial Service

10:30 a.m.: Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega Service

11:30 a.m.: Visitation

Noon: Celebration of Life Services

Organizers asked not to bring or send flowers.

Memorials may be made to:

C. W. Kerry Scholarship Fund

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

3400 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28216

American Cancer Society

P. O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741

Memo: Brain Cancer Research

Cards and letters for the family may be sent to:

Geraldine Sumter

Ferguson Chambers & Sumter, P.A.

P. O. Box 36486

Charlotte, NC 28486

or Tawanna Proctor at tmproctor65@gmail.com





