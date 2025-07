DAVIDSON, N.C. — Eight people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 77.

It happened near Griffith Street in Davidson Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash was a chain reaction, and two drivers were cited for not reducing speed.

However, the victims in this crash are expected to be ok, and the roadway has since reopened.

