Eighth graders study transit sales tax proposal ahead of mock election

CHARLOTTE — Eighth-grade students in a local school studied the proposed sales tax increase for transit.

The civics class at Trinity Episcopal School had to study both sides of the referendum, as well as interview their parents about it.

Those students were also required to write persuasive letters about the issue.

On Tuesday, the civics class will be holding a mock election where students can cast their ballots on whether the sales tax should be increased for public transit.

VIDEO: Charlotte’s transit future hinges on sales tax referendum

Charlotte’s transit future hinges on sales tax referendum

©2025 Cox Media Group