Eighth rabies case confirmed in Gaston County after cat dies

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An eighth case of rabies has been reported in Gaston County, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Early Tuesday morning, animal care and enforcement received a call regarding a cat that had tested positive for rabies.

Officials said a person submitted this cat to the Griffin Animal Disease Lab in Monroe for a necropsy.

The person said they found the cat in the 100 block of Pistol Road in Dallas on May 25.

The cat received a spay on May 27 at a local clinic and did not recover from the surgery as normal. The cat was seen again by the clinic on May 30, and a different regimen of medications and procedures was tried over the weekend.

On Monday, June 2nd, the cat was still not improving and was taken to a different local veterinarian office, but the cat passed away while en route to that facility.

The citizen transported the cat to Griffin Lab and dropped it off for the necropsy, where it later tested positive for rabies.

The animal care and enforcement specialist completed a neighborhood canvass in the area to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family pets in the area.

