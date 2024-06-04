Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Local leaders focus on keeping seniors safe from scams

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday is Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Advocated say it’s not just just an older person’s physical wellbeing that can be at risk. They are more susceptible to scams, too.

“We truly want to protect those that have spent so much of their lives working hard to earn their money,” said U.S. Attorney Dena King. “We want to prevent those fraudsters from coming in and stealing that money from them.”

According to the latest FBI statistics, almost 90,000 elders were scammed nationwide in 2022.

