ELECTION RESULTS: Voters deicide on new mayors in Mooresville, Cornelius and Huntersville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

2023 Vote (Hannah Ruhoff/AP)

CHARLOTTE — Former State Senator Chris Carney is on track to become Mooresville’s first new mayor in more than a decade, with all precincts reporting.

At last check, Carney had earned nearly 70% of the vote over Bobby Compton.

In Huntersville, at last check, Rep. Christy Clark earned almost 49% of the vote over Dan Boone and Derek Partee.

Woody Washam Jr. leads Denis P. Bilodeau in the Cornelius mayoral race with 50.78% of the vote with three of four precincts. The race is currently too close to call.

