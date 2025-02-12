Employee in Iredell County charged in store larceny, drug possession case

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Billie Jo Sanford, a 47-year-old employee from Mocksville, was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges, including nine counts of felony larceny by employee and drug possession, following an investigation at a Harmony store.

Deputies responded to a reported larceny at the Harmony IGA on Friday. They gathered evidence leading to warrants for Sanford’s arrest. The following day, Sanford was apprehended at the store, where deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that upon Sanford’s arrival at the Iredell County Detention Center, additional narcotics were discovered, resulting in further charges.

After Sanford’s arrest, deputies conducted a follow-up investigation, which uncovered evidence for seven additional counts of larceny by an employee. Sanford faces charges including felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, and felony possession of a controlled substance on jail grounds.

Sanford remains in custody at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond as the investigation continues.

