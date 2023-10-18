EnviroSpark adding EV chargers at apartment communities in Charlotte

Atlanta-based EnviroSpark has added more local apartment communities to its push toward building more robust and accessible infrastructure across the country for electric-vehicle charging.

EnviroSpark designs, builds and operates EV charging ports. The company is already in long-term deals with with commercial real estate developers and management firms across Charlotte, including Starwood Multifamily, Crescent Communities, Greystar and Wood Partners.

To date, EnviroSpark has installed 137 charging ports across 26 Charlotte-area properties. It has another 139 across 26 properties that are either under contract or under construction, according to data from EnviroSpark.

