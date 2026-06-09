Escaped NC inmates recaptured in Asheville

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates who escaped from the Vance County Jail north of Durham on Wednesday are back in custody.

Officials with the Vance County Jail say 33-year-old Michael Miles and 21-year-old Lishawn Knott were captured at a home in Asheville just after midnight Tuesday.

Surveillance video from the jail shows Miles and Knott running for an exit.

The investigation into how they escaped and who may have helped them is ongoing.

Both men are in custody for multiple state drug trafficking and gun-related charges.

The escape prompted a multi-agency search between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

©2026 Cox Media Group