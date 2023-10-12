EV company Arrival to cut jobs again in face of financial challenges

CHARLOTTE — The electric vehicle maker that has made big pledges to Charlotte is once again cutting its workforce.

Arrival disclosed this week that it plans to reduce its global workforce by up to approximately 25%, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The cuts began on Oct. 5 and are being made “to further reduce its operating costs and to optimize the deployment of its current cash resources,” the filing states. Arrival had already cut its global workforce by 50% to 800 employees earlier this year.

Arrival chose Charlotte as the home of its U.S. operations in 2020 and announced a restructuring plan last October to refocus its operations on the U.S. and Charlotte markets.

