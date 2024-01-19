EV maker Arrival sued by landlord over unpaid rent at Charlotte facility

CHARLOTTE — The landlord for Arrival’s Charlotte operations is seeking more than $34.5 million in damages in a recently filed lawsuit, Mecklenburg County court records show. It appears the electric vehicles maker has also been pushed out of its facilities near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

An entity named Pool 5 Industrial NC LLC has filed a complaint alleging Arrival is late on multiple rent payments for its industrial spaces at Meadow Oak Commerce Center. Pool 5 Industrial NC LLC owns Meadow Oak and is affiliated with EQT Exeter, records show. The entity’s complaint is dated Jan. 10.

Arrival signed leases in April 2021 to occupy industrial buildings of 211,120 and 318,572 square feet, respectively, at Meadow Oak. The facilities were intended to house Arrival’s electric van production operations.

