Event venue transforms North End space dating

CHARLOTTE — Beau Monde is now hosting events at its new, $3.5 million space in Charlotte’s North End. The hospitality group started construction in October to transform that space, which dates to 1922.

“The opportunity to address the demand for carefully curated spaces in Charlotte was paramount,” says Marysue Boyle, owner of Beau Monde.

That venue, dubbed The Casey, offers nearly 25,000 square feet of space, spanning multiple rooms across two levels.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group