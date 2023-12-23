Expansion in play as talks begin for future of Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE — Even before UNC Chapel Hill’s men’s basketball team capped the second edition of the Jumpman Invitational with an 81-69 win over previously unbeaten Oklahoma on Dec. 20, organizers had already begun discussing what comes next.

The four-team, two-night event featuring UNC, Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan is under contract through next year at Spectrum Center. Key backers — the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Nike Inc.’s Jordan Brand, ESPN Events and Hornets Sports & Entertainment — as well as the schools and local sponsors hope to keep it going in 2025 and beyond.





“We’re having conversations about the future,” sports foundation Executive Director Danny Morrison told CBJ. “We’ve had conversations with Jordan Brand (this week).”

Read the full story here.





©2023 Cox Media Group