Expect coastal, sports-bar vibe when this restaurant opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Expect a coastal, sports-bar vibe when this restaurant opens in south Charlotte.

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar has snapped up space at Promenade on Providence. It will occupy 2,718 square feet at 5349 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. That space was formerly home to Queen City Craft & Gourmet, which closed in February 2025.

Shuckin’ Shack says Dawn and Kevin Powers are the local owner-operators of that restaurant. It is slated to open in early April.

Franchise disclosure documents show the cost to open a Shuckin’ Shack restaurant ranges from $456,000 to $1.5 million. Restaurants over 2,000 square feet have an average unit sales volume of $1.5 million.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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