‘Extremely disturbing’: Meck County Commissioners concerned about new GovOps committee

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s Intergovernmental Manager Starla Tanner warned Mecklenburg County commissioners of a major change as a result of the new budget.

“This is a new territory for the legislature but one that I wanted to bring to your attention,” she said.

The state is forming what’s being called GovOps. It’s a new commission that will have the authority to investigate possible malfeasance and illegal conduct.

Meck County Commissioners @LauraMeierD5 and @susanrodmcd sharply criticized changes to public records and the creation of GovOps in NCGA's budget.



Meier: "I find this extremely disturbing."

SRM: "They are drunk with power. It is incredible." — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 3, 2023

It will have the power to access any document created by a local government or its employees as well as access to any building or facility they are working in. Tanner says that includes home offices. The investigation also must be confidential.

“I find this very disturbing,” Commissioner Laura Meier said.

House Speaker Tim Moore told WRAL this new commission was created to have more power to investigate state agencies and pointed to the response of disaster relief for Hurricane Florence. Senate leader Phil Berger told the News & Observer that lawmakers have a constitutional obligation to oversee how money that’s appropriated is being spent.

Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell says it is hypocritical for the legislature to crack down on releasing its public records while creating this commission to investigate others.

“They are drunk with power,” she said. “It is incredible.”

Chairman George Dunlap and Tanner say they wouldn’t be surprised to see litigation.

“Although these bills have passed, some will be litigated to determine whether they are constitutional,” Dunlap said.

“There will be litigation about this particular section of the budget,” Tanner said.













©2023 Cox Media Group