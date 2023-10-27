Factory workers in Hickory who hadn’t been paid in weeks finally received payment

HICKORY, N.C. — Workers in Hickory who said they hadn’t been paid in weeks have now received payment.

Proficient Supply sells products and the owner says the labor board has been contacted about the lost wages.

The owner of the company said workers received their two weeks of back pay from a company called Wealth Assistant.

Earlier this year, Proficient Supply said they sold $1.8 million of inventory to Wealth Assistant and that the company was responsible for paying the workers.

However, Wealth Assistant reported “financial hardship” last month.

One of the workers spoke with Channel 9′s Dave Faherty Wednesday about not being paid.

On Thursday, that worker announced that he had received the money that was owed to him by Wealth Assistant.

