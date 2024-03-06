Fallen tree caused downed powerlines, road closure in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — A fallen tree caused a road closure Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Police said the tree fell onto powerlines, causing a hazard.

This caused Springfield Parkway to be shut down in the area of Merritt Road and Steele Street.

Crews are working to access and repair the damage, according to police.

Police said traffic is being diverted up Steele Street and Merritt Road.

Drivers are urged to use Please use SC Highway 160 and US Highway 21 to bypass the area.

