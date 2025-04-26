Famed NC golf resort maps plans for new course

CHARLOTTE — Get ready, golf fans: one of the most famed golf resorts in the world is creating another 18-hole course.

Pinehurst Resort announced on April 21 that its next course, Pinehurst No. 11, will begin construction later this year and will be open for play by the fall of 2027. The course will be on the Pinehurst Sandmines, the same 900-acre site in Aberdeen that holds Pinehurst No. 10, which opened last year.

The course will be designed by North Carolina native and Wake Forest University graduate Bill Coore and two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw — a duo that has been designing courses since 1986.

