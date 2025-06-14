Famed NC racetrack up for sale

CHARLOTTE — When Dan Lovenheim purchased a more than 50-year-old speedway in rural North Carolina an hour and a half southwest of Raleigh, it was in a severely dilapidated state, with weeds growing out of the storied racetrack.

Now, after successfully rehabilitating the Rockingham Speedway and bringing back NASCAR races for the first time in over a decade, the Raleigh nightclub owner is looking to sell the property.

“We’ve taken this thing into first gear pretty much as far as it can go,” Lovenheim said.

Lovenheim has listed the 250-acre motorsports and event venue for sale with CBRE. The venue, located at 2152 U.S. 1 in Rockingham, comes with seating for 25,000 people, a 1-mile track, a separate half-mile track and a quarter-mile track, in addition to a road course.

The raceway, known as The Rock, opened on Halloween in 1965 and was originally called North Carolina Motor Speedway.

Read the full story here.

WATCH: Disputes between Pagans, Outlaws preceded deadly clubhouse shooting, police say

Disputes between Pagans, Outlaws preceded deadly clubhouse shooting, police say

©2025 Cox Media Group