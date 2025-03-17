Families can visit WNC Nature Center for the first time since Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Families can visit the WNC Nature Center for the first time since Helene.

The center reopened Monday in Asheville.

The group’s director, Chris Gentile, said crews from zoos across the country helped them rebuild.

However, damage outside of the gates caused a delay in reopening, he said.

Area near WNC Nature Center in Asheville after Helene

“Our bridge which normally feeds people into this area – not only this nature center – but the Gashes Creek community, was washed out with the floods from Tropical Storm Helene,” Gentile said. “So, our city crews worked out a different way for people to access the site.”

There are new areas for families to enjoy, including exhibits and habitats for farm animals.

