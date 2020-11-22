Families come together in unique way for annual Mecklenburg Adoption Day

By: WSOCTV.com News Staff
Updated: November 21, 2020 - 11:37 PM

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Saturday was a special day, as new families came together for the annual Mecklenburg Adoption Day.

Every year, the county brings foster and adoptive families together, but this year, the celebration looked a lot different due to the pandemic.

“As we see all of these smiling faces, it makes it all worth it,” said John Eller, Mecklenburg County Director of Social Services.

