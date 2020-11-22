Families come together in unique way for annual Mecklenburg Adoption Day

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Saturday was a special day, as new families came together for the annual Mecklenburg Adoption Day.
Every year, the county brings foster and adoptive families together, but this year, the celebration looked a lot different due to the pandemic.
“As we see all of these smiling faces, it makes it all worth it,” said John Eller, Mecklenburg County Director of Social Services.
As we see all of these smiling faces, it makes it all worth it," said John Eller, Mecklenburg County Director of Social Services.
