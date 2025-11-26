Families scramble to find loved ones detained in ‘Charlotte’s Web’ immigration operation

CHARLOTTE — Several families are searching for their loved ones detained in the recent Border Patrol operation known as ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ which has resulted in 370 arrests across multiple states.

The operation, conducted by Border Patrol, has led to detainees being held in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, and North Carolina, according to immigration attorney Jamilah Espinosa.

“In my office, we’ve received 10 calls from people trying to locate their family members,” said Jamilah Espinosa, an immigration attorney.

Espinosa noted that some families have located their loved ones in detention centers in Louisiana and Georgia, but there is a possibility that overcrowding could lead to transfers to Texas or other locations.

The operation has had a significant impact on the local community, with businesses in Hispanic corridors like South Boulevard and Central reopening amid ongoing concerns.

Espinosa highlighted the economic and mental health impacts on the community, stating, “It has had an economic impact. We know that many small businesses have felt the blow, and that will continue to happen. We know that mental health has suffered and will continue to suffer.”

For those with family members detained, lawyers suggest contacting consulates for assistance, securing a trusted lawyer to explore immigration relief options, and monitoring the ‘ICE Tracker’ website to locate detainees.

The ‘Charlotte’s Web’ operation continues to affect families and businesses in Charlotte, with legal experts urging affected individuals to seek help through consulates and legal channels.

