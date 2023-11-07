Family of 5 displaced after fire tears through Concord home

CONCORD, N.C. — Half a house remains after a fire tore through a home in Concord, officials say.

The Concord Fire Department responded to the fire on Island Point Drive NW near Rocky River Golf Club around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The second floor and the attic were ablaze when first responders arrived, and working smoke detectors alerted the sleeping family to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of four adults, one child and two dogs.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the fire within 13 minutes.

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

