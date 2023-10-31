Family airlifted, hospitalized from crash in Lancaster

TRADESVILLE, S.C. — Four people were flown by helicopter to a trauma center where they are recovering from a crash, the Lancaster County Fire Rescue told Channel 9.

One adult and two children were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over on Old Camden-Monroe Road in Tradesville on Monday night.

All four passengers were airlifted.

As of Tuesday morning, all of the hospitalized were recovering.

Channel 9 asked what led to the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: ‘Already too late’: Family survives chain-reaction crash caused by detached trailer)

‘Already too late’: Family survives chain-reaction crash caused by detached trailer

©2023 Cox Media Group