Family airlifted, hospitalized from crash in Lancaster

TRADESVILLE, S.C. — Four people were flown by helicopter to a trauma center where they are recovering from a crash, the Lancaster County Fire Rescue told Channel 9.
One adult and two children were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over on Old Camden-Monroe Road in Tradesville on Monday night.
All four passengers were airlifted.
As of Tuesday morning, all of the hospitalized were recovering.
