SHELBY, N.C. — Jordan Hord’s family has lived on a stretch of Hatcher Spangler Road in Shelby for years. But their walks along that road typically aren’t solo ones.

Hord said she has recently been discovering puppies that have been dumped in a ditch nearby.

”In these ditches here. This is where we found this recent baby,” Hord explained.

She said it happens so much they’ve had to stop naming the puppies as they try to foster them.

In fact, the Hord’s have four dogs themselves, three of which were found on the same road near their home.

The family said their oldest dog, Milo, was found in a ditch with a gash in his head.

“It would take an evil soul, honestly. I think it’s just somebody being a bad person and coming and doing that and putting it on somebody else. He’s an innocent puppy, and he’s never done anything to anybody,” Hord said.

In the past few weeks, the Hord’s have found five more puppies they hope to get fostered.

They said they have had some success in the form of Taylor Fischer, who lives in NoDa. Fischer recently fostered a dog named Lady, who was found in a ditch eight months ago.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Family asks for help fostering puppies found dumped along side of Shelby road

“I love her. I have an additional dog that I got in college, but I never imagined that I would get two dogs. I was nervous about it at first, but I think they both have fallen in love with each other,” Fischer elaborated.

It’s a success story that the Hord’s hope to duplicate for as long as needed. But truly, they hope people will stop dumping their dogs.

“They have no care for them. I think they may just be terrible people, really,” Hord said.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Cleveland County Animal Services about the situation. They said they responded to a call about a six-month-old pitbull puppy in mid-July.

The organization also said they are preparing to investigate further.

VIDEO: Suspects who stole 4 English Bulldog puppies lead officers on multi-state pursuit, police say

Suspects who stole 4 English Bulldog puppies lead officers on multi-state pursuit, police say





©2024 Cox Media Group