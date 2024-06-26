Family calls on Richmond County leader to apologize after ‘this is sick’ comment

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A protest is planned in Richmond County after a commissioner made a comment on a social media post about Richmond Senior High School’s prom king and queen. Commissioner Andy Grooms wrote “this is sick” on a post showing the king and queen. The king, Elijah Crumpton, was wearing a dress.

“Since I was a kid I always had a feeling to myself that I wanted to dress more feminine and get into my feminine side,” Crumpton said.

Crumpton says he is proud to be his authentic self. He’s gay and identifies as male but the 18-year-old says he knew he wanted to wear a dress to prom. He says his peers at Richmond Senior High School supported him and voted him prom king.

“When I got voted prom king, it made my whole week,” he said.

But not all shared in the excitement. Richmond County Commissioner Andy Grooms shared a post that congratulated Crumpton with the caption “this is sick.”

Crumpton and his aunt couldn’t believe an elected official would say something like that about a kid in high school.

“I would think they would know not to bully anybody, especially not a teenager,” he said.

“I am so disappointed that a grown man would pick on a high school student,” said Gladys Rose, Crumpton’s aunt.

Commissioner Grooms declined an interview with Channel 9 but sent a statement:

“The comment was made in reference to policies that would allow males to be represented at a school function by someone in drag. While at that same function not allow students to come dressed in blue jeans. It was not made in reference to any individual or group. The ones seeking to portray it as such are doing so for monetary gain, a personal vendetta or for political opportunism. I believe in the right of an individual to express themself and think as they wish. But in a community that predominantly disagrees with a male being represented in that fashion. It should be kept out of our schools.”

In addition to an apology, Crumpton and his aunt want LGBT residents to be treated with respect in Richmond County.

“As individuals, we ought to let people live the life they choose,” Rose said.

“You do not know me to not like me,” Crumpton said. “You don’t know my story for you to not like me.”

The protest and march is planned for July 2 at 3 p.m. outside the Richmond County Courthouse.

