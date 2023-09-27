Family, dog escape house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A family and their dog are safe after escaping a house fire in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place just before 12:30 a.m. on Eaves Lane.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire started on the second floor and quickly spread to the attic.

The family of four and their dog were able to escape the home without any injuries.

Around 5:15 a.m., officials announced that the fire was accidental.

