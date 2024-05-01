Family fight lands longtime Charlotte company in court

CHARLOTTE — A family fight over operations and finances at Baucom’s Nursery Co. has led to claims of fraud, embezzlement and enrichment — and could lead to the eventual dissolution of the company. The family-run Charlotte wholesale grower, started in 1947, counts The Home Depot Co. among its largest customers.

The complaint pits the two branches of the Baucom family against each other. It claims breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duties, constructive fraud, civil embezzlement and unjust enrichment. The plaintiff group is asking the court to appoint a receiver to oversee business operations, and for the eventual involuntary dissolution of Baucom’s Nursery Co.

A.L. Baucom started the company doing rough and grading work. He expanded into landscaping as he began to grow shrubbery. Baucom’s Nursery Co. was officially organized in January 1962. Baucom owned and oversaw the business until he passed away in 1996. He passed the business on to his sons Amon L. Baucom Jr., or Chip, and Gary Baucom.

