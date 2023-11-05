Family, friends gather honor late Hornets trainer James McCullough

CHARLOTTE — Loved ones and friends gathered to say their final goodbye to cherished Hornets trainer, James McCullough.

McCullough started with the NBA team about 25 years ago as a locker room attendant and most recently he worked as an equipment manager.

A visitation and funeral were held at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church off Seigle Avenue in east Charlotte on Saturday.

The Hornets shared their condolences and appreciation for McCullough saying they will grieve the loss of their longtime teammate.

