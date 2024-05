HICKORY, N.C. — Loved ones in Hickory are offering a $20,000 reward to solve a double homicide that happened four years ago on Mother’s Day.

Someone shot and killed 20-year-old Xzavion Rashawn Watts and 16-year-old Damarion Sharpe outside the Save More convenience store on First Avenue.

Family and investigators are hoping someone will come forward with information to solve the case.

©2024 Cox Media Group