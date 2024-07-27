Family says they are terrorized by neighbor trying to kill them

CHARLOTTE — A family’s security camera caught who they said was a neighbor setting fire to their garage.

It’s one of three attacks on the east Charlotte home caught on video.

The alleged suspect is on the loose and the family told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts they’re concerned about their safety.

Family members said they were once close to Jeffery Naifeh.

“I was always there to help him out, help him figure out some of the problems with his motorcycle,” said the victim who did not want to be identified. “It was nothing but a friendly relationship.”

Security videos show someone trying to kick the front door in one night and on another visit, he smashed a car windshield.

Then, a person sprayed lighter fluid and tried to set the house on fire.

However, it was a wet evening and the fire extinguished itself.

“We spend evenings in constant fear,” the victim said. “I have fear. I have anxiety. I’ve been losing weight. I don’t eat well, and I don’t sleep well.”

The victim and his partner have lived in their home for more than 20 years but said the last six months have been a nightmare.

“(He) shattered our two living room windows with a sledgehammer,” the victim said. “He attempted to kick our door in.”

Naifeh has been issued a criminal summons for breaking the windows and police sources said there is a warrant out for his arrest for the arson.

“We knew it was him,” the victim said. “It took me to another level of nervousness. It is traumatic to see these events happen on camera.”

The suspect has not lived in the community for months, and police have not been able to find him. The victims said they won’t be able to rest until the police catch up with him. They also said they have no idea why he’s upset.

“I had no idea whatsoever what I might have done, basically because I never did anything bad to him,” the victim said. “It’s pretty clear that his intent was to hurt or kill us by burning our house down while we were home.”

