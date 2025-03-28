Family sues CMPD over 2023 killing in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The family of a man shot and killed by police in west Charlotte is now suing the officers involved and the city of Charlotte.

Our partners at The Charlotte Observer report Sanrico Sanchez McGill’s family claims officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were negligent and “failed to deescalate the situation” when they killed the 34-year-old in Dec. 2023.

They said McGill was suffering from bipolar schizophrenia and psychosis when they called 911 asking for help.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the District Attorney’s report said when officers arrived, McGill pointed a gun at his brother and refused their commands to drop it before they shot and killed him.

The report said officers later found the gun was not loaded but they found spent cartridges at the scene.

The DA ruled the officers’ actions were justified. The lawsuit asks for damages to be awarded at a jury trial, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD to see if they have a comment.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 1 seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

1 seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says





©2025 Cox Media Group