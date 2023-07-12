Family trauma survivors train to give voice to children in need

CHARLOTTE — Survivors of family trauma are now training to help others who are struggling with the same issues through a new program at the Hope Community Clinic in east Charlotte.

The clinic launched the program with a grant from Mecklenburg County, and the normally 10-month training was condensed into 90 days with long weekend sessions.

Angelica Foster completed the training to become a state-certified family partner. Now, she can provide a service she wishes she had as a child.

Foster says when her parents separated, she and her sister were placed with another relative where she didn’t feel safe.

“I thought about the young Angelica that didn’t have someone checking in,” Foster said.

