Fans urged to arrive early for sold-out Shania Twain concert in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of music fans are expected at PNC Music Pavilion in north Charlotte Wednesday night to see country singer Shania Twain.

Concert promoter Live Nation is urging fans to arrive early for the sold-out concert and carpool or use a rideshare service.

Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The venue will host outdoor games and other activities along the South Plaza and walkway beginning at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, the first fans who enter the pre-party starting at 4:30 p.m. can get one free ticket to an upcoming show while supplies last.

For more information on parking and what items are allowed in the venue, click here.

Last month, Channel 9 reported on traffic problems at the venue. Fans told Channel 9 they had tickets to see Dead & Company but they were turned away after waiting two hours in traffic and told by an officer that parking was full.

