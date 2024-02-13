Farm Bureau replaces girl’s chicken coop destroyed by tornado

CLAREMONT, N.C. — Local businesses and organizations are working together to help families impacted by a tornado in Claremont.

Farm Bureau provided 13-year-old Zoe Casiano with a new chicken coop Tuesday after the storm leveled the one she had, and damaged her family’s home in January.

“It just means a lot to me and everyone in the area that got damaged,” Zoe said.

A local painting company stopped by the home and provided the family with gift cards Tuesday.

The Boxcar Grille in Claremont has also been taking up donations to help with repairs in the area.

“We’ve been in the community for 24 years so folks have supported us,” said April Bolick, with the Boxcar Grille. “It’s only right to give back to the community.”

Catawba County said state-funded grants are available to eligible families who do not qualify for federal disaster loans.

